Headline Revised: Inquiry Report into Sexual Harassment Allegations against Bengal Governor Submitted by Police
Kolkata Police on Tuesday submitted a report of their investigation on a complaint of sexual harassment lodged by a dancer against West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose in 2023 to the state secretariat, a well-placed official said.We have completed a preliminary investigation on the orders of Nabanna state secretariat.
Kolkata Police on Tuesday submitted a report of their investigation on a complaint of sexual harassment lodged by a dancer against West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose in 2023 to the state secretariat, a well-placed official said.
''We have completed a preliminary investigation on the orders of Nabanna (state secretariat). We have submitted it to Nabanna,'' a senior police officer told PTI.
In 2023, a popular classical dancer filed a sexual harassment complaint against Bose. According to her complaint, she travelled to New Delhi in June last year to participate in a programme, when she stayed in a five-star hotel.
She alleged that the Governor sexually harassed her at the hotel.
''The dancer has accused the Governor of sexual harassment. Besides filing a complaint with the police, she approached Nabanna. Based on the dancer's complaint, Nabanna directed the Kolkata Police to conduct a preliminary investigation,'' the officer added.
On May 2, a contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan had alleged molestation by Bose following which the Kolkata Police also started a probe.
According to Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a governor during his term in office.
