Goa police arrests domestic servant for stealing gold plates from owner's home

The Goa police arrested one person from West Bengal involved in stealing gold plates from the flat of the complainant in Goa and seized gold weighing 300 grams worth Rs. 21,00,000, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Eyakub Mondal.

SP Porvorim Akshat Kaushal said, "On April 27, Nancy Dias (62 years) from Candolim, Goa lodged her complaint that from her house four gold plates were missing. As soon as information was received, the case was registered under section 381 and a special team was formed under the leadership of SDPO Porvorim and led by PI Calangute. After investigation, they came to know that in her house there was a servant who had been working for the last 7 to 8 years and we felt that there was a very high chance that he may have been involved. The location of the suspect was found to be in West Bengal". He further said a team was sent, led by PSI Akshay Parsekar, to West Bengal.

"The accused was arrested 500 metres from the Bangladesh border. We recovered 300 grams of gold worth Rs 21 lakhs. We are hopeful we will recover the remaining gold as well. Out of four plates, we have recovered 3 plates. He has known the complainant since 2016," he further said. The entire operation was carried out under the supervision and guidance of Paresh Naik, Police Inspector, Calangute Police Station with overall Supervision of SDPO Porvorim Vishwesh Karpe and SP North, Akshat Kaushal, IPS.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

