Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, third phase of vaccination drive begins

The third phase of COVID-19 vaccination for all above 45 years began across the country on Thursday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 01-04-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 10:54 IST
Visuals from Government Satellite Hospital, Bani Park, Jaipur. Image Credit: ANI

The third phase of COVID-19 vaccination for all above 45 years began across the country on Thursday. According to the health ministry, advance appointments for vaccination can be booked through http://cowin.gov.in, or one can visit their nearest vaccination center after 3 pm and get on-site registration done.

The country has been witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 infections, with over 72,000 new coronavirus cases and 459 related deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The Centre has warned that the situation is going from "bad to worse" and urged states to achieve 100 per cent vaccination coverage of those above the age of 45 years in surge districts within the next two weeks.

India had started COVID-19 vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited). In the first phase, healthcare workers were administered the vaccine. The vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started on February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 6.43 crore, the health ministry has informed. (ANI)

