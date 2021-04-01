Left Menu

'Stop it': PNG minister raps Facebook for COVID misinformation, says hurting vaccine plans

Papua New Guinea's health minister said misinformation shared on Facebook was the biggest threat to its COVID-19 vaccine plans, saying the social media giant must take steps to "stop it". Conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and the efficacy of vaccines are so entrenched that even frontline health workers are hesitant to take the shot, Jelta Wong said at a talk with an Australian think tank that was streamed online on Thursday.

Reuters | Port Moresby | Updated: 01-04-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 11:09 IST
'Stop it': PNG minister raps Facebook for COVID misinformation, says hurting vaccine plans
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Papua New Guinea's health minister said misinformation shared on Facebook was the biggest threat to its COVID-19 vaccine plans, saying the social media giant must take steps to "stop it".

Conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and the efficacy of vaccines are so entrenched that even frontline health workers are hesitant to take the shot, Jelta Wong said at a talk with an Australian think tank that was streamed online on Thursday. "Facebook is our biggest conspiracy theorist platform," Wong said at the Lowy Institute talk, adding people should not rely on the information on Facebook to guide their approach to vaccines.

"Facebook has a lot of influence here. They're supposed to have programs where they stop these types of things. Facebook must take responsibility for this and stop it." Facebook was not immediately available for comment.

The company, however, has been vocal about its efforts to take down coronavirus misinformation as well as promote public health and government accounts as credible information sources. Wong's comments come as false claims and conspiracies about the coronavirus and vaccines have proliferated on social media platforms during the pandemic. The distrust in PNG is unusually deep-seated, local public health leaders say, hurting prospects of recovery for the island nation where infections have spiked.

To dispel worries about vaccines, Wong, PNG Prime Minister James Marape, and several other public figures took the AstraZeneca vaccine this week. It was an attempt "to show our people, especially our health workers, who (have) a series of issues about the vaccine ... that we took it and we came out normal", Wong said.

PNG, a country of 10 million that was administered by Australia before gaining independence, has so far received 8,000 vaccine doses from Australia's supply. India has promised another 70,000 doses, while China has committed 200,000 doses for its citizens living in PNG.

PNG had recorded just under 6,000 cases and 60 deaths by Tuesday, the latest available figures show. But Australia says that tally vastly underestimates the extent of the crisis as the island does not do mass testing. PNG has imposed a series of lockdown measures amid concerns the surge will strain its health system beyond capacity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two +ve tests at interval of 102 days with one -ve defined as SARS-CoV-2 re-infection: ICMR study

Two positive tests at an interval of at least 102 days with one interim negative test have been defined as SARS-CoV-2 re-infection by Indian scientists for establishing surveillance systems, according to an ICMR study. But a confirmation of...

Zed Black agarbatti eyes Rs 800 cr turnover by 2022

New Delhi India, April 1 ANINewsVoir This fiscal, MP based, MDPH Group is planning big. Mysore Deep Perfumery House MDPH, is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of incense sticks in the country. While its premium incense stick br...

COVID-19 immigration powers to be extended to May 2023

Temporary COVID-19 immigration powers will be extended to May 2023, providing continued flexibility to support migrants, manage the border, and help industries facing labour shortages, Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi announced today.Over t...

United Breweries Limited bags the prestigious award by INCA for the 'Back to the Bars Initiative'

Bangalore Karnataka India, April 1 ANIPRNewswire United Breweries Limited UBL was recognized by the National Restaurant Association of India NRAI for the Back to the Bars initiative at the recently concluded India Nightlife Convention Awar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021