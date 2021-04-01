Left Menu

Eurovision song contest to have limited audience in COVID-19 trial

The Netherlands is hosting the 65th edition of the event, which draws a television audience of about 200 million, after Dutch singer-songwriter Duncan Laurence won the 2019 contest with the song "Arcade". Last week, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said a nationwide curfew and other curbs aimed at containing the coronavirus will be extended by three weeks until late April because of rising infection rates.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 01-04-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 11:39 IST
Eurovision song contest to have limited audience in COVID-19 trial

A limited audience will be allowed to attend the Eurovision song contest in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam in May as part of a COVID-19 trial, newspaper de Telegraaf reported on Thursday. The event will be part of a series being held in the Netherlands under the name "fieldlab", which has allowed small crowds into a theatre, conference centre and a soccer match under strict monitoring.

Eurovision organisers had said in February that there would be some socially distanced events, but did not specify whether a live audience would be permitted. A maximum of 3,500 people living in the Netherlands will be admitted to rehearsals, the semi-finals and finals taking place on May 18-22, the newspaper reported, citing a government official.

Performances will be given by 39 participating countries and fans will have to have a negative coronavirus to attend, the report said. The Netherlands is hosting the 65th edition of the event, which draws a television audience of about 200 million, after Dutch singer-songwriter Duncan Laurence won the 2019 contest with the song "Arcade".

Last week, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said a nationwide curfew and other curbs aimed at containing the coronavirus will be extended by three weeks until late April because of rising infection rates. The Dutch have reported more than 1.2 million infections and 16,500 deaths during the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam polls between Cong-AIUDF's maha jhooth and NDA's maha vikas: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed Congress and said that the ongoing Assam Assembly election is a battle between the Congress-AIUDF grand alliances maha jhooth great lies and National Democratic Alliances NDA maha vikas great...

Two +ve tests at interval of 102 days with one -ve defined as SARS-CoV-2 re-infection: ICMR study

Two positive tests at an interval of at least 102 days with one interim negative test have been defined as SARS-CoV-2 re-infection by Indian scientists for establishing surveillance systems, according to an ICMR study. But a confirmation of...

Zed Black agarbatti eyes Rs 800 cr turnover by 2022

New Delhi India, April 1 ANINewsVoir This fiscal, MP based, MDPH Group is planning big. Mysore Deep Perfumery House MDPH, is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of incense sticks in the country. While its premium incense stick br...

COVID-19 immigration powers to be extended to May 2023

Temporary COVID-19 immigration powers will be extended to May 2023, providing continued flexibility to support migrants, manage the border, and help industries facing labour shortages, Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi announced today.Over t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021