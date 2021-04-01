Left Menu

Vietnam receives first batch of vaccines under COVAX scheme

Vietnam received 811,000 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, its first batch of vaccines under the global COVAX scheme, following a week-long delay caused by limited supply. Nearly 50,000 people have been vaccinated. Thursday's shipment, originally of 1.37 million doses, was expected to be delivered by March 25 but was delayed due to supply shortages, according to the United Nations' children's fund, UNICEF, which is handling the COVAX rollout in Vietnam.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 01-04-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 12:04 IST
Vietnam receives first batch of vaccines under COVAX scheme
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Vietnam received 811,000 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, its first batch of vaccines under the global COVAX scheme, following a week-long delay caused by limited supply. The Southeast Asian country, which began its coronavirus vaccination program last month, is aiming to secure 30 million doses in total via the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility.

Thursday's delivery took Vietnam's number of AstraZeneca doses to nearly 930,000 so far, but the country is looking to diversify its procurement from more sources, including Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, China's Sinovac, and Russia's vaccine, Sputnik V. In a meeting with health minister Nguyen Thanh Long, Russia's embassy in Hanoi on Wednesday offered to help Vietnam manufacture Sputnik V locally, the health ministry said in a statement.

Long also said Vietnam would approve the Chinese vaccine within weeks after Sinovac submits the required documents. Vietnam is among only a few countries in Asia yet to use the Chinese vaccine. Vietnam has been praised for its record in containing the virus through mass testing and tracing and strict quarantining, which has kept its cases to just 2,603, with 35 deaths. Nearly 50,000 people have been vaccinated.

Thursday's shipment, originally of 1.37 million doses, was expected to be delivered by March 25 but was delayed due to supply shortages, according to the United Nations' children's fund, UNICEF, which is handling the COVAX rollout in Vietnam. Vietnam's first domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, called Nanocovax, is expected to be put into use in 2022.

Four Vietnamese companies are engaged in vaccine research and production and two are at the human trial stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam polls between Cong-AIUDF's maha jhooth and NDA's maha vikas: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed Congress and said that the ongoing Assam Assembly election is a battle between the Congress-AIUDF grand alliances maha jhooth great lies and National Democratic Alliances NDA maha vikas great...

Two +ve tests at interval of 102 days with one -ve defined as SARS-CoV-2 re-infection: ICMR study

Two positive tests at an interval of at least 102 days with one interim negative test have been defined as SARS-CoV-2 re-infection by Indian scientists for establishing surveillance systems, according to an ICMR study. But a confirmation of...

Zed Black agarbatti eyes Rs 800 cr turnover by 2022

New Delhi India, April 1 ANINewsVoir This fiscal, MP based, MDPH Group is planning big. Mysore Deep Perfumery House MDPH, is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of incense sticks in the country. While its premium incense stick br...

COVID-19 immigration powers to be extended to May 2023

Temporary COVID-19 immigration powers will be extended to May 2023, providing continued flexibility to support migrants, manage the border, and help industries facing labour shortages, Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi announced today.Over t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021