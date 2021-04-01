Left Menu

Russia reports 9,169 new COVID-19 cases, 383 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-04-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 13:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Russia reported 9,169 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 2,151 in Moscow, pushing the infection tally in the country to 4,554,264 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus taskforce said that 383 people had died in the last 24 hours, taking Russia's death toll to 99,233.

Russia's statistics service, which is keeping a separate tally, has reported a much higher toll and said that more than 200,000 Russians died of COVID-19 through January.

