COVID-19 surge: MP govt to raise bed capacity in hospitals

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 01-04-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 14:22 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the number of beds in district hospitals of the state is being increased by over 15,000 for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The move comes in the wake of a rise in cases of coronavirus in the state.

During a meeting on Wednesday evening to review measures being undertaken in every district of the state for the treatment of coronavirus, Chouhan also directed for speeding up the vaccination drive, which has now been opened up for people above the age of 45.

''Best possible arrangements are being made for the treatment of coronavirus in hospitals and the number of beds is also being increased for the purpose,'' a public relations department official on Thursday said quoting Chouhan.

The number of beds in district hospitals of the state is being increased by over 15,000, including in the ICUs and general wards, he said.

At present, there is a total of 20,139 beds in district hospitals of the state. Now, the bed capacity in these medical facilities is being raised to 35,621, Chouhan informed.

Reviewing the immunization process, Chouhan said currently 3.5 lakh people are being administered vaccine shots every day in the state, and the target has now been revised to four lakh per day.

With this, the target is to vaccinate 50,000 people per day in Indore, 40,000 in Bhopal, 25,000 each in Gwalior and Jabalpur, 20,000 each in Sagar and Ujjain, 11,300 in Satna, and 10,000 in Chhindwara, the official said.

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh reported 2,332 new cases of coronavirus, taking its overall tally to 2,95,511, as per the state health department.

