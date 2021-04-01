Left Menu

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

The world's second most populous country aims to immunise 400 million people after expanding the programme, which had been restricted to the over-60s and people with serious health conditions, said a government official. Anxious people lined up early at New Delhi's Max hospital to get shots of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest maker of vaccines.

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 15:53 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: India launches biggest vaccination drive yet

India began vaccinating tens of thousands of people above the age of 45 on Thursday in its biggest push yet against a surging coronavirus that has hit the highest daily count since early October, officials said. The world's second most populous country aims to immunise 400 million people after expanding the programme, which had been restricted to the over-60s and people with serious health conditions, said a government official.

Anxious people lined up early at New Delhi's Max hospital to get shots of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest maker of vaccines. Macron orders lockdown across all of France

President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday ordered France into its third national lockdown and said schools would close for three weeks as he sought to push back a third wave of infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals. With the death toll nearing 100,000, intensive care units in the hardest-hit regions at breaking point and a slower-than-planned vaccine rollout, Macron was forced to abandon his goal of keeping the country open to protect the economy.

"We will lose control if we do not move now," the president said in a televised address to the nation. Poles scramble to sign up for jabs

Poles rushed to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday after the government unexpectedly opened registrations for people aged over 40 overnight, in a sudden shift that led to so many applications that an online system crashed. Over 2 million Poles have so far received both shots of a vaccine, but the prime minister's top aide, who has been put in charge of the vaccination programme, said slower rates of registration among older Poles meant the government had decided to widen access.

The nation of 38 million people is in the grip of a damaging third wave of the pandemic, which has pushed its health service to its limits. Japan announces emergency measures in Osaka area

Japan's government said on Thursday it would impose emergency measures, such as shorter business hours and asking people to work from home and refrain from activities like karaoke, in the western region of Osaka to halt a rebound in COVID-19 cases. Osaka governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said Olympic torch events in the prefecture's main city should be cancelled, a day after he raised the alarm about an emerging fourth wave of infections.

New infections in Osaka have exceeded those of the much larger metropolis of Tokyo in recent days. Australia lifts Brisbane lockdown

Australia ended a lockdown of its third-biggest city Brisbane on Thursday, just in time for Easter holidays, as only one new locally transmitted case in Queensland state eased fears of a widespread outbreak. Video and photos on social media showed people wearing masks checking in at cafes and restaurants for lunch or having beer at bars as Brisbane emerged from its three-day snap lockdown at noon local time.

Residents are, however, still required to wear masks in public and some social distancing restrictions will remain in place. (Compiled by Linda Noakes; Editing by Edmund Blair)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan court lifts ban on social media app TikTok

A high court in Pakistan said the countrys telecommunications authority can lift a block on social media app TikTok, after government officials said the company was working with them on monitoring what they called immoral content.The head o...

Kirron Kher diagnosed with blood cancer, Anupam Kher says she is on 'her way to recovery'

BJP MP and actor Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, and is on her path to recovery, her actor-husband Anupam Kher said on Thursday.On Twitter, Anupam Kher released a statement, also on behalf of so...

S.Korea pays price for reliance on COVAX, scrambles for vaccines

South Korean authorities are facing a backlash for relying on global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX for a bulk of its COVID-19 shots as shipment delays threaten to slow the countrys inoculation programme.Once praised by the World Health Organ...

Suspected Italian spy had four children, large mortgage -newspapers

An Italian navy captain caught allegedly passing secret documents to a Russian military attache in return for cash was financially hard-up and struggling to provide for his four children, his wife has told an Italian newspaper.Walter Biot, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021