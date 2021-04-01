Left Menu

Moldova investigates preferential vaccination of local officials

Moldova's health ministry officials said on Thursday they would check information that regional authorities and their relatives were jumping the queue to obtain COVID-19 vaccines intended for healthcare workers and the critically vulnerable. So far Moldova, which reported 230,241 coronavirus cases and 4,960 deaths, received 110,970 doses of various vaccines.

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 17:46 IST
Moldova investigates preferential vaccination of local officials

Moldova's health ministry officials said on Thursday they would check information that regional authorities and their relatives were jumping the queue to obtain COVID-19 vaccines intended for healthcare workers and the critically vulnerable. Moldova, one of Europe's poorest country, has lagged behind the rest of the continent in the scramble for vaccines and welcomed donations from friendly governments.

The first batch of 14,400 doses of Pfizer vaccines from the global COVAX scheme arrived in Moldova in March. So far Moldova, which reported 230,241 coronavirus cases and 4,960 deaths, received 110,970 doses of various vaccines. Nineli Revenco, an official at the national vaccination campaign, said the health ministry had established a commission to investigate possible violations.

"The health ministry launched an investigation to determine if there were irregularities in the vaccination process. For this, the lists of all vaccinated will be checked," Revenko told a news conference. She did not provide facts of violations.

Presidential adviser Alla Nemerenco earlier this week said that "dozens of district officials from all over the country, mothers and mothers-in-law of mayors, mayors, civic activists" had already received the vaccine out of turn. Local media reported that out-of-order vaccinations occurred in the northern Edinet town and in Cantemir in the southern part of Moldova.

Moldova started vaccinations on March 2 and so far around 40,000 medical workers and doctors have received a first shot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Osaka wants its torch relay cancelled as COVID cases jump

The governor of Japans Osaka prefecture has called for the cancellation of the Olympic torch relay in its largest city amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, presenting an early test to organisers as they plan for the Games during the pandemi...

Europe should match U.S.'s economic stimulus ambition -France

Europe should match the ambition shown by the United States with its huge new economic stimulus, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.The new administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is already making payments to househ...

Brown sugar manufacturing unit busted in Manipur, woman arrested

A joint team of Manipur Police and Narcotics and Affairs of Border NAB has busted a brown sugar manufacturing unit in Manipurs Imphal West district and seized a huge quantity of drugs, police said on Thursday.A woman has been arrested in th...

WHO slams Europe's 'unacceptably slow' COVID vaccine rollout

The rollout of vaccines in Europe is unacceptably slow, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, delivering a damning evaluation on the regions Covid response, amid a worrying surge in infections. According to a statement from the b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021