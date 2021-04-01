Left Menu

Kerala reports 2,798 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala saw a steep rise in daily fresh infections on Thursday, registering 2,798 new COVID-19 cases and 1,835 recoveries with over 26,000 people presently undergoing treatment for the virus. The toll mounted to 4,632 with 11 more recent deaths being added.The caseload rose to 11,27,382 and as many as 10,96,239 people have been cured of the disease and the active cases touched 26,201.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 01-04-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 20:15 IST
Kerala reports 2,798 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Kerala saw a steep rise in daily fresh infections on Thursday, registering 2,798 new COVID-19 cases and 1,835 recoveries with over 26,000 people presently undergoing treatment for the virus. The toll mounted to 4,632 with 11 more recent deaths being added.

The caseload rose to 11,27,382 and as many as 10,96,239 people have been cured of the disease and the active cases touched 26,201. Meanwhile, 52,097 people in the over 45 years age group were administered the vaccine in 1,152 vaccination centres in the state on Thursday.

So far, 36,31,372 doses of vaccine have been administered in the state of which32,21,294 people have taken the first dose and 4,10,078 the second dose.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm today, 54,347 samples were sent for testing and the test positivity rate stood at 5.15 per cent.

So far 1,32,13,211 samples have been sent for testing, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a release.

Kozhikode recorded the highest number of cases--424-- today, Kannur 345, Ernakulam 327, Thrissur 240 and Kollam 216, while Wayanad accounted for 66.

Of the fresh cases, 16 were health workers, 112 people had come from outside the state while 2,501 were infected through contact.

As many as 1,37,299 people are under observation in various districts, including 4,101 in hospitals.PTI UD BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 501 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 23,649 new cases

Italy reported 501 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 467 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 23,649 from 23,904. Some 356,085 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the...

With 1,350 fresh COVID-19 cases, Rajasthan's tally climbs to 3,34,499

Rajasthans COVID-19 caseload climbed to 3,34,499 on Thursday with 1,350 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted to 28,222 as four more people succumbed to the disease, according to an official report.Jaipur reported the highest number of ...

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Rahul Gandhi slams BJP-led NDA over CAA

As the campaigning for the April 6 Assembly polls entered the final phase, the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act took the centrestage on Thursday with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacking the BJP-led N...

George Floyd girlfriend tells trial of their struggle with addiction, first kiss

George Floyds girlfriend smiled through tears as she told a jury on Thursday how they first met when he offered to pray with her, less than three years before his deadly arrest, and described how they both struggled with opioid addiction. C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021