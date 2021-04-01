Left Menu

COVID-19: Around 80,000 vaccinated in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Over 8,500 people were administered vaccines for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday, taking the total number of beneficiaries to around 80,000, according to district health officials. District Immunisation Officer Neeraj Tyagi said 4,427 people were given the vaccine doses in government facilities while 4,156 in private institutes.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 01-04-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 22:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Over 8,500 people were administered vaccines for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday, taking the total number of beneficiaries to around 80,000, according to district health officials. District Immunisation Officer Neeraj Tyagi said 4,427 people were given the vaccine doses in government facilities while 4,156 in private institutes. Of those given the jabs, 3,240 were aged 60 years or above while 5,003 were between 45 and 59 with comorbidities, Tyagi, also the additional Chief Medical Officer of the district, said. "So far, around 80,000 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Several people have received their second dose of the vaccine as well," Tyagi told PTI. Meanwhile, District Magistrate Suhas L Y and Greater Noida Authority CEO Narendra Bhooshan, who is also the district's nodal officer for COVID-19 response, also got their second dose of the vaccine, officials said. Both the officers were administered their second dose of the vaccine at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, the hospital's Director Brig (retd) Rakesh Gupta said. According to district health department, there are 49 government centres and 39 private facilities across Noida and Greater Noida where vaccination is being done. "Now, vaccination is being done on all working days and people can walk-in for the inoculation during normal working hours," Tyagi said. The vaccination is being done free of cost at government facilities, he added.

