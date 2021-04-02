Left Menu

Delhi govt orders optimal utilisation of all COVID vaccination centres in wake of surge in cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2021 01:00 IST | Created: 02-04-2021 00:59 IST
Delhi govt orders optimal utilisation of all COVID vaccination centres in wake of surge in cases
Representative Image Image Credit: "In order to have an amiable and teaching-learning conducive environment in the school, it is indispensable that they must be free from bullying and ragging. There must be a respectful relationship among students, school administration and families," an official order. (Wikimedia)

Authorities in Delhi have decided to ''optimally utilise'' all COVID-19 vaccination centres in public and private sectors to ensure rapid increase in the pace and coverage of vaccination in view of the surge in cases, according to an official order.

Delhi recorded 2,790 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest daily count this year while nine more people died due to the infection, taking the toll to 11,036, according to the health department.

''In view of surge in COVID-19 cases in states and union territories, it has been decided to optimally utilise all COVID vaccination centres (CVCs) in public and private sector to ensure rapid increase in the pace and coverage of covid vaccination,'' reads the order issued by the city health department.

As per the directive received from the Centre, vaccination would be operationalised on all days of the month (including Sundays and gazetted holidays) at all vaccination centres in public and private sectors during April, it said. The district magistrates and chief district medical officers must make arrangements and issue necessary instructions to ensure this, the order said. The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive which will span 65 lakh people aged above 45 in the national capital, began on Thursday. By 6 pm, at least 56,531 beneficiaries had received the shots, a senior official of the Delhi health department said. The final figures at 9 pm, however, wasn't immediately available.

Of these, 49,471 people got their first jab while the second dose was administered to 7,060 people.

Four cases of minor adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were reported, the official said. The inoculation drive is taking place at a time when the coronavirus cases have again mounted in the city in the last few weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black clover Chapter 288: Asta & Nacht will fight against twin devils

New source types added to Google Docs citation tool

Nine EU advisers threaten walkout over sustainable finance row

10 new regions added to Samsung TV Plus service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ontario 'pulling the emergency brake' with third COVID-19 lockdown as cases rise, ICU beds fill

The Canadian province of Ontario will enter a limited lockdown for 28 days on Saturday, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise and more dangerous virus variants take hold, the premier said on Thursday. The lockdown for Canadas most pop...

Nike wins halt to sales of Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes'

A federal judge on Thursday sided with Nike Inc in ordering a Brooklyn company to temporarily stop further sales of Satan Shoes it produced in collaboration with the rapper Lil Nas X. U.S. District Judge Eric Komitee in Brooklyn ruled three...

Pope meets cardinal he fired, in apparent reconciliation

Pope Francis celebrated Mass on Thursday with Cardinal Angelo Becciu, according to the cardinal who was fired by the pontiff last September on accusations of embezzlement and nepotism.Becciu told Italian journalists that the Mass was said i...

Ford resumes political donations after review

Ford Motor Cos political action committee is resuming making political donations and will not rule out making donations to Republican lawmakers that voted against President Joe Bidens election certification on Jan. 6, according to a letter ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021