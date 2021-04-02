FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
* Egypt received 854,400 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine as part of the global COVAX agreement, the health ministry said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Pfizer Inc and BioNTech said on Thursday their vaccine is around 91% effective at preventing COVID-19, citing updated trial data that included participants inoculated for up to six months. ECONOMIC IMPACT * World stocks ran higher following their slowest quarter in a year, as U.S. economic strength offset the return to strict lockdown measures in parts of Europe and elsewhere. (Compiled by Federico Maccioni, Veronica Snoj and Vinay Dwivedi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore, Bernadette Baum and Anil D'Silva)Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2021 01:11 IST | Created: 02-04-2021 01:10 IST
The COVAX facility to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to poorer countries faces a "serious challenge" to meet demand, while experts examining the origins of the coronavirus first identified in China will follow up on an initial report released this week, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE
* The European Union has asked India to allow it to buy 10 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine from Serum Institute of India, a government official told Reuters. * Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the COVID-19 situation in France was very sad and experience had shown that the disease usually hit the United Kingdom a few weeks after it hurt France.
* French President Emmanuel Macron's order for a third COVID-19 lockdown, having insisted for weeks on keeping the country open against the advice of scientists, has exposed him to criticism from rivals with an eye on next year's election. * Turkey recorded 40,806 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Thursday, the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic.
* Europe's rollout of vaccinations is "unacceptably slow," the World Health Organization's European head said, raising concern that delays in innoculating the public could prolong the pandemic as cases of variants spread. * Britain's opposition Labour leader has expressed scepticism about the use of so-called vaccine passports to allow people to access hospitality and entertainment venues, saying the "British instinct" could be against such documents.
AMERICAS * U.S. President Joe Biden is enlisting the help of groups as varied as NASCAR and the NAACP as part of a multi-billion dollar effort to convince Americans to take COVID-19 vaccines.
* Several states in Brazil are in critical condition and hospitals are overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic, World Health Organization epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove told a briefing on Thursday. ASIA-PACIFIC
* China's TopRidge Pharma has agreed to produce more than 100 million doses of Russia's two-shot Sputnik V vaccine, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said. * Hong Kong authorities said they would resume the use of BioNTech's vaccine next Monday after abruptly halting inoculations nine days ago due to defective packaging.
* India began vaccinating tens of thousands of people above the age of 45 in its biggest push yet against a surging coronavirus that has hit the highest daily count since early October, officials said. * Japan said it will impose emergency measures in the western region of Osaka to halt a rebound in COVID-19 cases.
* South Korean authorities are facing a backlash for relying on global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX for a bulk of its COVID-19 shots as shipment delays threaten to slow the country's inoculation programme. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
* India's temporary hold on major exports of AstraZeneca's shot will undermine Africa's vaccination plans, and could have a "catastrophic" impact if extended, the head of the continent's disease control body said. * Egypt received 854,400 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine as part of the global COVAX agreement, the health ministry said.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Pfizer Inc and BioNTech said on Thursday their vaccine is around 91% effective at preventing COVID-19, citing updated trial data that included participants inoculated for up to six months.
ECONOMIC IMPACT * World stocks ran higher following their slowest quarter in a year, as U.S. economic strength offset the return to strict lockdown measures in parts of Europe and elsewhere.
(Compiled by Federico Maccioni, Veronica Snoj and Vinay Dwivedi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore, Bernadette Baum and Anil D'Silva)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US senator urges Defence Secy to discuss human rights issues, Russian S-400 sale during India visit
Biden called upon to support India, South Africa at WTO on COVID-19 vaccines
Indian Oil Corporation enters into joint venture with Israeli company Phinergy
EU adopts 'Sinatra Doctrine' to counter China's growing influence in Europe
Private equity, venture capitalist partners in journey of New India towards New Horizon: Piyush Goyal