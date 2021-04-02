Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Egypt received 854,400 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine as part of the global COVAX agreement, the health ministry said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Pfizer Inc and BioNTech said on Thursday their vaccine is around 91% effective at preventing COVID-19, citing updated trial data that included participants inoculated for up to six months. ECONOMIC IMPACT * World stocks ran higher following their slowest quarter in a year, as U.S. economic strength offset the return to strict lockdown measures in parts of Europe and elsewhere. (Compiled by Federico Maccioni, Veronica Snoj and Vinay Dwivedi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore, Bernadette Baum and Anil D'Silva)

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2021 01:11 IST | Created: 02-04-2021 01:10 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The COVAX facility to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to poorer countries faces a "serious challenge" to meet demand, while experts examining the origins of the coronavirus first identified in China will follow up on an initial report released this week, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* The European Union has asked India to allow it to buy 10 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine from Serum Institute of India, a government official told Reuters. * Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the COVID-19 situation in France was very sad and experience had shown that the disease usually hit the United Kingdom a few weeks after it hurt France.

* French President Emmanuel Macron's order for a third COVID-19 lockdown, having insisted for weeks on keeping the country open against the advice of scientists, has exposed him to criticism from rivals with an eye on next year's election. * Turkey recorded 40,806 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Thursday, the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic.

* Europe's rollout of vaccinations is "unacceptably slow," the World Health Organization's European head said, raising concern that delays in innoculating the public could prolong the pandemic as cases of variants spread. * Britain's opposition Labour leader has expressed scepticism about the use of so-called vaccine passports to allow people to access hospitality and entertainment venues, saying the "British instinct" could be against such documents.

AMERICAS * U.S. President Joe Biden is enlisting the help of groups as varied as NASCAR and the NAACP as part of a multi-billion dollar effort to convince Americans to take COVID-19 vaccines.

* Several states in Brazil are in critical condition and hospitals are overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic, World Health Organization epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove told a briefing on Thursday. ASIA-PACIFIC

* China's TopRidge Pharma has agreed to produce more than 100 million doses of Russia's two-shot Sputnik V vaccine, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said. * Hong Kong authorities said they would resume the use of BioNTech's vaccine next Monday after abruptly halting inoculations nine days ago due to defective packaging.

* India began vaccinating tens of thousands of people above the age of 45 in its biggest push yet against a surging coronavirus that has hit the highest daily count since early October, officials said. * Japan said it will impose emergency measures in the western region of Osaka to halt a rebound in COVID-19 cases.

* South Korean authorities are facing a backlash for relying on global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX for a bulk of its COVID-19 shots as shipment delays threaten to slow the country's inoculation programme. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* India's temporary hold on major exports of AstraZeneca's shot will undermine Africa's vaccination plans, and could have a "catastrophic" impact if extended, the head of the continent's disease control body said. * Egypt received 854,400 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine as part of the global COVAX agreement, the health ministry said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Pfizer Inc and BioNTech said on Thursday their vaccine is around 91% effective at preventing COVID-19, citing updated trial data that included participants inoculated for up to six months.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * World stocks ran higher following their slowest quarter in a year, as U.S. economic strength offset the return to strict lockdown measures in parts of Europe and elsewhere.

(Compiled by Federico Maccioni, Veronica Snoj and Vinay Dwivedi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore, Bernadette Baum and Anil D'Silva)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black clover Chapter 288: Asta & Nacht will fight against twin devils

New source types added to Google Docs citation tool

Nine EU advisers threaten walkout over sustainable finance row

10 new regions added to Samsung TV Plus service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ontario 'pulling the emergency brake' with third COVID-19 lockdown as cases rise, ICU beds fill

The Canadian province of Ontario will enter a limited lockdown for 28 days on Saturday, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise and more dangerous virus variants take hold, the premier said on Thursday. The lockdown for Canadas most pop...

Nike wins halt to sales of Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes'

A federal judge on Thursday sided with Nike Inc in ordering a Brooklyn company to temporarily stop further sales of Satan Shoes it produced in collaboration with the rapper Lil Nas X. U.S. District Judge Eric Komitee in Brooklyn ruled three...

Pope meets cardinal he fired, in apparent reconciliation

Pope Francis celebrated Mass on Thursday with Cardinal Angelo Becciu, according to the cardinal who was fired by the pontiff last September on accusations of embezzlement and nepotism.Becciu told Italian journalists that the Mass was said i...

Ford resumes political donations after review

Ford Motor Cos political action committee is resuming making political donations and will not rule out making donations to Republican lawmakers that voted against President Joe Bidens election certification on Jan. 6, according to a letter ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021