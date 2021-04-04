Uttar Pradesh records 31 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,164 fresh cases

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,881 on Sunday with 31 more fatalities in the state, while 4,164 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 6,30,059.

On Saturday, the COVID-19 tally in the state had reached 6,25,923.

Of the 31 new deaths, eight were reported from Lucknow, four from Allahabad, three from Kanpur, two each from Varanasi, Rae Bareli and Ghazipur and one each from Gorakhpur, Agra, Barabanki, Lakhimpur-Khiri, Shahjahanpur, Deoria, Etawah, Sitapur, Farrukhabad and Bahraich, a statement said.

As many as 1,129 fresh coronavirus cases were reported from Lucknow, 453 from Varanasi, 397 from Allahabad, 235 from Kanpur and 121 from Gorakhpur, among others.

With 4,164 fresh infections, the total number of cases has now risen to 6,30,059.

A total of 6,01,440 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered from the disease so far, while there are 19,738 active cases in UP.

