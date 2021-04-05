Brazil registers 1,240 new COVID-19 deaths

Brazil on Sunday registered 1,240 new COVID-19 deaths, the health ministry said, as the country deals with the worst of the pandemic yet, which has led the country to have the highest daily death tolls in the world.

Deaths now total 331,433. Cases rose by 31,359 and now total 12,984,956.

Advertisement

Also Read: Lula was treated impartially by judge, says Brazil Supreme Court justice

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)