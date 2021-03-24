Lula was treated impartially by judge, says Brazil Supreme Court justice

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was treated impartially by former Judge Sergio Moro, who oversaw the graft investigations against the former leftist leader, a Supreme Court justice ruled on Tuesday in a tie-breaking vote.

If none of the four other judges on a Supreme Court panel change their votes, the decision by Justice Nunes Marques would uphold Moro's procedural decisions and allow evidence in the so-called Car Wash probe to be used against Lula when he faces trial in federal courts in Brasilia.

