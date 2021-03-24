Lula was treated impartially by judge, says Brazil Supreme Court justice

Lula was treated impartially by judge, says Brazil Supreme Court justiceReuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 24-03-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 00:01 IST
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was treated impartially by former Judge Sergio Moro, who oversaw the graft investigations against the former leftist leader, a Supreme Court justice ruled on Tuesday in a tie-breaking vote.
If none of the four other judges on a Supreme Court panel change their votes, the decision by Justice Nunes Marques would uphold Moro's procedural decisions and allow evidence in the so-called Car Wash probe to be used against Lula when he faces trial in federal courts in Brasilia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- Brasilia
- Brazilian
- Lula
ALSO READ
Supreme Court seeks Centre's detailed report on environmental regulator committee
Biden seeks U.S. Supreme Court dismissal of Trump immigration rule dispute
Biden seeks U.S. Supreme Court dismissal of Trump immigration rule dispute
Brazilian Supreme Court suspends vote on impartiality of former judge in Lula case
U.S. Supreme Court dismisses Trump immigration rule dispute