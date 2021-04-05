J-K reports 442 new COVID cases, 2 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 442 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,33,454, while two fresh deaths due took the toll to 2010, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 162 were from the Jammu division and 280 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 141 cases, including 27 travellers, followed by 97 in Jammu and 47 in Baramulla district.

Advertisement

Two districts did not report any fresh cases, while nine other districts had cases in single digits. Budgam, Bandipora, Kupwara, Kulgam, Udhampur and Reasi were the other districts to register cases in double digits.

The number of active cases has now reached 4,154 in the union territory, while 1,27,290 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic is 2,010 as two fresh deaths were reported from the Kashmir Valley in the past 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)