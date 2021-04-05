Left Menu

Nepal may see spike in COVID-19 cases in June, warns health minister

With this, the total COVID19 caseload has reached 278,210 in the country.A total of 102 persons infected with COVID-19 recovered in Nepal on Monday.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-04-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 21:23 IST
Nepal may see spike in COVID-19 cases in June, warns health minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A new wave of coronavirus in Nepal may reach its peak in June if the necessary precautions are not taken in advance, the country's health minister warned on Monday, as the number of COVID-19 cases reached 278,210 in the Himalayan nation.

Addressing a meeting of the House of Representatives, Minister for Health and Population Hridayash Tripathi said the rate of COVID-19 infection, which had gone down from October, has started rising since February.

''If we fail to effectively implement and abide by the public health protocols against this viral infection such as wearing mask and maintaining social distancing, current trend indicates that the country might witness another peak in June later this year," he warned.

Tripathi also said the Nepal government was planning to vaccinate at least six million people by mid-July.

A new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nepal can reach its peak in June if necessary precautions are not adopted in advance, he said.

The growing COVID-19 infections in India has alarmed Nepal, the minister said, adding that the government was making preparations so that it is not forced to go for a lockdown again.

Coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with 1,03,558 new infections pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,25,89,067, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, a total of 266 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Nepal over the past 24 hours. With this, the total COVID–19 caseload has reached 278,210 in the country.

A total of 102 persons infected with COVID-19 recovered in Nepal on Monday. The total number of recoveries has reached 273,342 in the country till April 5, it said.

There are currently 1,832 corona active cases across the country. Four infected persons have died in the past 24 hours. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 3,036 in Nepal as of Monday, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate parliamentarian says reconciliation can be used to pass legislation

U.S. Senate parliamentarian has issued an opinion that a revised budget resolution may contain budget reconciliation instructions, U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumers spokesman said in a statement on Monday.Spokesman Justin Goodman...

Golf-Natured order restored as spectators return to Augusta National

The natural order was restored -- kind of -- as Masters week began under an azure April sky in front of appreciative spectators at Augusta National on Monday.Five months after a unique November Masters that was staged with virtually no spec...

Minneapolis police chief testifies Chauvin violated policy in George Floyd arrest

Derek Chauvin violated Minneapolis Police Department rules and its ethics code on respecting the sanctity of life during the deadly arrest of George Floyd last May, the citys police chief testified at the former officers murder trial on Mon...

New Zealand could open border with Australia from end of week -1NEWS

New Zealand could open its borders to Australian travellers as soon as the end of the week, New Zealand broadcaster 1NEWS reported on Tuesday without saying where it obtained the information. The report comes as New Zealand Prime Minister J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021