COVID-19: Indore oxygen firms told to supply to hospitals only

The Indore administration on Monday asked local oxygen manufacturers to stop production of industrial grade oxygen and supply the gas only for medical use to treat serious COVID-19 patients.

The administration issued an order in this regard in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in Indore, Madhya Pradeshs worst coronavirus-hit district.

Advertisement

Besides, it regulated the sale and purchase of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab, the key injections used in treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Indore District Magistrate Manish Singh issued the order on medical oxygen supply and the two drugs under the Disaster Management Act 2005 and the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

Oxygen manufacturing factories located in Indore district limits will be covered by the order.

According to Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Mohammed Suleman, 61 per cent of COVID-19 patients are being treated at home, while the rest (39 per cent) are admitted in hospitals in the state.

Of the hospitalised patients, 27 per cent were on oxygen support, he told reporters in Bhopal.

According to the order, it was mandatory for purchasers of the two injections to produce the patient's identity proof, coronavirus positive report and doctors prescription in Indore.

The demand for the two injections has shot up following a spurt in coronavirus cases, an official said.

Meanwhile, a record number of 788 patients tested positive for the virus in Indore district on Monday, taking the tally to 73,224.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)