Left Menu

Clear link between AZ vaccine and rare blood clots in brain, EMA official tells paper

Cavaleri provided no evidence to support his comment. The EMA has repeatedly said the benefits of the AstraZeneca shot outweigh the risks as it investigates 44 reports of an extremely rare brain clotting ailment known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) out of 9.2 million people in the European Economic Area who have received the vaccine.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 19:34 IST
Clear link between AZ vaccine and rare blood clots in brain, EMA official tells paper
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

There is a link between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and very rare blood clots in the brain but the possible causes are still unknown, a senior official for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in an interview published on Tuesday. However, the EMA later said in a statement that its review of the vaccine was ongoing and it expected to announce its findings on Wednesday or Thursday. An AstraZeneca spokesman declined to comment on the matter.

"In my opinion, we can now say it, it is clear that there is an association (of the brain blood clots) with the vaccine. However, we still do not know what causes this reaction," Marco Cavaleri, chair of the vaccine evaulation team at the EMA, told Italian daily Il Messagero. Cavaleri provided no evidence to support his comment.

The EMA has repeatedly said the benefits of the AstraZeneca shot outweigh the risks as it investigates 44 reports of an extremely rare brain clotting ailment known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) out of 9.2 million people in the European Economic Area who have received the vaccine. The World Health Organization has also backed the vaccine.

AstraZeneca has said previously its studies have found no higher risk of clots because of its vaccine. Cavaleri said the EMA would say in its review that there is a link but was not likely to give an indication this week regarding the age of individuals to whom the AstraZeneca shot should be given.

Some countries, including France, Germany and the Netherlands, have suspending the use of the vaccine in younger people while the investigations continue. REVIEW ONGOING

In response to Cavaleri's comments, the Amsterdam-based EMA said in a statement on Tuesday: "EMA's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) has not yet reached a conclusion and the review (of any possible link) is currently ongoing." The EMA said last week that its review had at present not identified any specific risk factors, such as age, gender or a previous medical history of clotting disorders, for these very rare events.

A high proportion among the reported cases affected young and middle-aged women but that did not lead EMA to conclude this cohort was particularly at risk from AstraZeneca's shot. Scientists are exploring several possibilities that might explain the extremely rare brain blood clots that occurred in individuals in the days and weeks after receiving the vaccine.

One theory suggests that the vaccine triggers an unusual antibody in some rare cases; other investigators are looking into a possible link with birth control pills. But many scientists say there is no definitive evidence and it is not clear whether or why AstraZeneca's vaccine would cause an issue not shared by other vaccines that target a similar part of the coronavirus.

In a separate interview, Armando Genazzani, a member of the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), told La Stampa daily that it was "plausible" that the blood clots were correlated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Yellen says more work needed to shore up weaknesses revealed by pandemic

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a rapid recovery in the United States would boost overall global growth, but more work was needed to shore up weaknesses the COVID-19 crisis exposed in the non-bank financial sector, global supply c...

Goldman bought 75 mln pounds of Deliveroo shares to prop up IPO price - FT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 75 million pounds 104 million worth of shares in food delivery group Deliveroo to prop up trading after an underwhelming market debut, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing two people with direct kno...

France's COVID-19 hospitalisations near a five-month high

Frances hospital system is under heavy pressure from the pandemic, with the number of people treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 at the highest in almost a year, even though the country has just entered its third lockdown.The healt...

Mortality among youth, middle-aged people a cause of concern: Karnataka health minister

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday expressed concern at that mortality among the youth and middle-aged people due to COVID-19. The deaths yesterday included youths of age 25, also 35 and 40 ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021