Left Menu

Disseminate message of 'Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi': I&B Ministry to private channels

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 20:03 IST
Disseminate message of 'Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi': I&B Ministry to private channels

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday urged private TV channels to disseminate messages for COVID-appropriate behaviour and vaccination of the eligible age group to create greater awareness among people.

The ministry's advisory cites the meeting under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 4 that was held review the emerging situation, where it was decided to focus on a five-fold strategy of testing, tracing, treatment, COVID-appropriate behavior and vaccination.

The ministry noted the leadership role played by private TV channels in spreading messages in the public interest.

The number of cases of COVID-19 in the country is witnessing an alarming upward trend, it said. ''It is, therefore, imperative that all stakeholders take forward the communication strategy with renewed emphasis on Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi (medicines as well as strict preventive measures),'' the I&B Ministry said in its advisory to private channels.

It is requested that the private channels may appropriately disseminate messages for COVID-appropriate behaviour and vaccination of the eligible age group so as to create greater awareness among the citizens of the country, the advisory said.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections in India remained above 90,000 for the third consecutive day taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,26,86,049, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Google AI scientist Bengio resigns after colleagues' firings - Bloomberg

Google research manager Samy Bengio is resigning in the wake of the firings of two colleagues who had questioned paper review and diversity practices at the Alphabet Inc unit, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo. Though a...

Yellen says more work needed to shore up weaknesses revealed by pandemic

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a rapid recovery in the United States would boost overall global growth, but more work was needed to shore up weaknesses the COVID-19 crisis exposed in the non-bank financial sector, global supply c...

Goldman bought 75 mln pounds of Deliveroo shares to prop up IPO price - FT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 75 million pounds 104 million worth of shares in food delivery group Deliveroo to prop up trading after an underwhelming market debut, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing two people with direct kno...

France's COVID-19 hospitalisations near a five-month high

Frances hospital system is under heavy pressure from the pandemic, with the number of people treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 at the highest in almost a year, even though the country has just entered its third lockdown.The healt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021