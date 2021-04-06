Left Menu

Italy's lengthy COVID-19 curbs spark small business protests

Dozens of small business owners scuffled with police on Tuesday as they tried to force their way into Rome's parliament square to protest against Italy's long-running coronavirus restrictions. Here there are 10,000 people, 10,000 families, 10,000 women and children who are desperate," said restaurant owner Umberto Cariera, from the city of Pesaro.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 06-04-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 22:12 IST
Italy's lengthy COVID-19 curbs spark small business protests
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Dozens of small business owners scuffled with police on Tuesday as they tried to force their way into Rome's parliament square to protest against Italy's long-running coronavirus restrictions. "Freedom, freedom," protesters shouted as police used batons and shields to push them back into an adjacent street. One policeman was injured after he was hit on the head by an object hurled at him from the crowd, local media reported.

The government has imposed repeated curbs over the past 14 months to try to contain COVID-19, which has killed more than 111,000 people in Italy, the second worst tally in Europe after Britain. Last week the cabinet ruled that bars and restaurants could only offer a takeaway service in April, angering many businesses who had hoped to reopen fully as the vaccination campaign picks up speed and case numbers hold relatively steady.

"The health situation is serious but our economic and social situation is more serious. Here there are 10,000 people, 10,000 families, 10,000 women and children who are desperate," said restaurant owner Umberto Cariera, from the city of Pesaro. "Desperation has brought us here," he added.

Other protests were reported elsewhere in Italy. In the financial capital Milan traffic around the central railway station was blocked, while a few hundred street vendors occupied a portion of highway close to the city of Caserta, between Rome and Naples.

While an initial national lockdown in March 2020 was widely accepted, the announcement of renewed restrictions in October faced immediate pushback in several Italian cities. Those protests faded as infection rates soared, but the decision to prolong curbs into the Spring, with no clear idea of when they might be eased, has once again raised hackles.

"They have taken away the right to work. They have taken away our dignity. We don't have any money to buy bread," said a restaurant owner called Monica, who declined to give her last name.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Factory gutted in fire in Bhiwandi town; no casualties

A fire on Tuesday destroyed an artificial pearls manufacturing factory in Bhiwandi town of Thane district, but no casualties were reported, civic officials said.Santosh Kadam, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporations Regional Disaster Mana...

Google AI scientist Bengio resigns after colleagues' firings - Bloomberg

Google research manager Samy Bengio is resigning in the wake of the firings of two colleagues who had questioned paper review and diversity practices at the Alphabet Inc unit, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo. Though a...

Yellen says more work needed to shore up weaknesses revealed by pandemic

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a rapid recovery in the United States would boost overall global growth, but more work was needed to shore up weaknesses the COVID-19 crisis exposed in the non-bank financial sector, global supply c...

Goldman bought 75 mln pounds of Deliveroo shares to prop up IPO price - FT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 75 million pounds 104 million worth of shares in food delivery group Deliveroo to prop up trading after an underwhelming market debut, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing two people with direct kno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021