Left Menu

K'taka Health Minister appeals to Centre to provide more doses of COVID vaccine

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-04-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 22:43 IST
K'taka Health Minister appeals to Centre to provide more doses of COVID vaccine

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday appealed to the Union Government to provide more doses of COVID vaccines to the state in order to control the pandemic.

He also explained about the need to increase in availability of oxygen for the patients and uniform Covid guidelines across the country.

Sudhakar on Tuesday participated in the Union Health Minister's VC with the Health Ministers of 11 states/Union territories.

The Minister explained the measures taken in the state including speeding up of testing to control the second wave in the state, his office said in a release.

Speaking on the Covid guidelines, Sudhakar insisted that there should be uniform guidelines across the country regarding cinema halls, inter-state travel, meetings and other public gatherings.

This will help in more clearer instructions and easy to follow.

Therefore, all affected states should have a uniform guidelines to make people aware of the seriousness of the situation, he said.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Slavia Prague's Kudela suspended for one game, to miss Arsenal trip

Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela, who is being investigated by UEFA and Police Scotland over alleged racial abuse, has been provisionally suspended for one game ahead of a hearing, Europes soccer governing body said on Tuesday.Rangers m...

Farmers gherao BJP MP in Haryana, smash car windscreen

Protesting farmers on Tuesday blocked a BJP MPs car, smashing its windscreen as he tried to leave a party workers home, police said.Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini said police had a tough time getting him away from the protesters at Shahba...

PM Trudeau says Canada is facing 'very serious' third wave of COVID-19 pandemic

Canadas hospitalizations are surging and its intensive care beds are filling up, as COVID-19 variants and a third wave of the pandemic sweeps across much of the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.Around the world, countr...

CBI lodges preliminary inquiry to probe corruption allegations against Deshmukh

The CBI registered a preliminary inquiry on Tuesday to probe corruption allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, officials said.Deshmukh had resigned as the Maharashtra home minister on Monday after the Bombay Hig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021