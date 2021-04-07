UK begins rollout of Moderna Covid vaccine in Wales

UK begins rollout of Moderna Covid vaccine in WalesReuters | London | Updated: 07-04-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 11:13 IST
Britain begins the rollout of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in Wales, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.
"I’m delighted we can start the UK rollout of the Moderna vaccine in west Wales today," Hancock said.
"Three out of every five people across the whole United Kingdom have received at least one dose, and today we start with the third approved vaccine. Wherever you live, when you get the call, get the jab."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hancock
- United Kingdom
- Wales
- Moderna
- Britain
- Health
- west
- Matt Hancock
ALSO READ
Hailing Britain's 'great spirit', Johnson marks COVID lockdown anniversary
One year on from first lockdown, Britain grieves for COVID-19 dead
EU extends temporary catch limits on fish stocks shared with Britain
EU extends temporary catch limits on fish stocks shared with Britain
FACTBOX-How AstraZeneca-Oxford developed Britain's home-grown COVID-19 vaccine