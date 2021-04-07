UK begins rollout of Moderna Covid vaccine in Wales

Britain begins the rollout of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in Wales, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

"I’m delighted we can start the UK rollout of the Moderna vaccine in west Wales today," Hancock said.

"Three out of every five people across the whole United Kingdom have received at least one dose, and today we start with the third approved vaccine. Wherever you live, when you get the call, get the jab."

