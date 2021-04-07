Italy reports 627 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 13,708 new cases

Italy reported 627 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 421 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 13,708 from 7,767 the day before. Italy has registered 112,374 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.7 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 29,316 on Wednesday, just below the 29,337 a day earlier. There were 276 new admissions to intensive care units, slightly up from 221 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 3,683 from a previous 3,743.

Some 339,939 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 112,962, the health ministry said.

