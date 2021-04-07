Left Menu

WHO chief appreciates PM Modi for spreading awareness to curb COVID-19 transmission

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modis message on the World Health Day in which he highlighted the importance of following precautions and taking care of ones own health to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 07-04-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 21:05 IST
WHO chief appreciates PM Modi for spreading awareness to curb COVID-19 transmission
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message on the World Health Day in which he highlighted the importance of following precautions and taking care of one's own health to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. On the occasion of the World Health Day, Prime Minister Modi reiterated the country's commitment to supporting research and innovation in healthcare.

He urged people to focus on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic by taking all precautions, including wearing a mask, regularly washing hands and following other protocols.

His appeal comes amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in India with over 1 lakh daily cases reported twice in the last three days.

He asked the people to take all possible steps to boost immunity and stay fit. World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros took to Twitter to comment on Modi's message on the World Health Day.

''Namaste, #India Prime Minister @narendramodi, for highlighting that each and every one of us has a role to play in stopping #COVID19 transmission, as well as the importance of taking care of our own health,'' Tedros tweeted.

''Happy #WorldHealthDay!'' he wrote. More than 132,597,200 people have been infected by the virus across the world and over 2,876,500 have also died, according to Johns Hopkins University COVID tracker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Syrian air defences confront Israeli attack over Damascus -SANA

Israel attacked targets near Damascus on Thursday and Syrias air defences shot down a number of rockets over southern districts of the capital, Syrian state media reported.SANA news agency quoted a military source saying the attacks wounded...

COVID-19 prevalence in England dropped in March, but decline flattening off -study

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England dropped steeply in March, a closely watched survey said on Thursday, but in a note of caution it also showed that the drop in infections had slowed. The REACT study, run by Imperial College L...

UK launches welcome package for resettling Hong Kongers

Britain has pledged 43 million pounds 59 million to help people arriving from Hong Kong find jobs, houses and schools under an initiative allowing millions to resettle after Chinas imposition of new security laws in the former British colon...

Britain will have enough electricity over summer - National Grid

Britain should have enough electricity to meet demand over the summer months, the countrys National Grid Electricity System Operator ESO said on Thursday, even though peak demand could be slightly higher than last year.Electricity demand is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021