France reports 5,729 people in intensive care units with COVID-19

The French health ministry reported on Wednesday that the number of people in intensive care units (ICU) with COVID-19 increased by 103 to a new 2021 record of 5,729 people.

Week-on-week, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care rose by 13.4%, the biggest week-on-week increase since November 13.

