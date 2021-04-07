Left Menu

‘6 more fully-inoculated KGMU staffers test positive for Covid-19’

Six staffers working in the office of the King Georges Medical University vice-chancellor tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday despite having received both shots of the vaccine, a senior doctor said. This comes a day after the KGMUs vice-chancellor, Lieutenant General Retired Dr Bipin Puri, too was found having the infection despite having been inoculated with both shots of the anti-Covid vaccine.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-04-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 22:43 IST
‘6 more fully-inoculated KGMU staffers test positive for Covid-19’

Six staffers working in the office of the King George's Medical University vice-chancellor tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday despite having received both shots of the vaccine, a senior doctor said. This comes a day after the KGMU's vice-chancellor, Lieutenant General (Retired) Dr Bipin Puri, too was found having the infection despite having been inoculated with both shots of the anti-Covid vaccine. In the last three days, 39 KGMU doctors, including its medical superintendent, Prof D Himanshu, have tested positive for the infection.

''Six persons working in the office of the KGMU vice-chancellor tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. All of them are on non-medical posts,'' the doctor said. He added that all of them had already been inoculated with both doses of the anti-Covid vaccine. He had on Tuesday said as many as 39 KGMU doctors, including its vice-chancellor, have tested positive for Covid-19.

''KGMU Vice-Chancellor Lieutenant General (Retired) Dr Bipin Puri tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, while medical superintendent, Prof D Himanshu, tested positive for Covid-19 a day earlier,” the doctor had said on Tuesday. ''In the last three days, 39 doctors of KGMU have tested positive for Covid-19. Both the vice-chancellor and medical superintendent have got both the doses of anti-Covid vaccine,'' he had said. On Wednesday, KGMU spokesperson, Dr Sudhir Singh said, ''The administration of the KGMU is extremely serious to stop the spread of the infection and in this regard, screening has already started.” “The administration is making every effort to stop the infection in the initial stage itself,'' he added.

Meanwhile, with 40 fresh Covid-19 deaths reported in the state, the fatality toll due to the disease rose to 8,964 while with as many as 6,023 fresh infections, the total caseload in the state stood at 6,45,930 on Wednesday.

Of the 40 fresh deaths due to Covid-19 in the state, six were reported from Lucknow, five from Kanpur, four from Ballia, three each from Allahabad and Varanasi and two 2 each from Moradabad, Ghazipur, Amroha and Fatehpur.

One death each was reported from Gorakhpur, Bulandshahr, Rae Bareli, Hardoi, Etawah, Chandauli, Mainpuri, Shamli, Kannauj, Bhadohi and Kaushambi, the UP Government said in a statement here on Wednesday.

Of the 6,023 fresh Covid-19 cases, as many as 1,333 were reported from Lucknow, followed by 811 from Allahabad, 593 from Varanasi and 300 from Kanpur.

Till now, as many as 6,04,979 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered from the disease, and have been discharged.

The count of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 31,987, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil detects first case of South African variant, grave shortage looms as death toll soars

Brazil has recorded its first confirmed case of the highly contagious coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa, a fresh danger sign for a country already ravaged by the worlds worst daily death toll and scrambling to make space for bu...

Syrian air defences confront Israeli attack over Damascus -SANA

Israel attacked targets near Damascus on Thursday and Syrias air defences shot down a number of rockets over southern districts of the capital, Syrian state media reported.SANA news agency quoted a military source saying the attacks wounded...

COVID-19 prevalence in England dropped in March, but decline flattening off -study

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England dropped steeply in March, a closely watched survey said on Thursday, but in a note of caution it also showed that the drop in infections had slowed. The REACT study, run by Imperial College L...

UK launches welcome package for resettling Hong Kongers

Britain has pledged 43 million pounds 59 million to help people arriving from Hong Kong find jobs, houses and schools under an initiative allowing millions to resettle after Chinas imposition of new security laws in the former British colon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021