Delhi records this year's biggest single-day jump of 5,506 COVID-19 cases

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 5,506 fresh COVID-19 cases, the sharpest daily spike this year, that pushed the infection tally to 6,90,568 while 20 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 11,133, according to the health department.

This is the second consecutive day when Delhi has seen a rise of over 5,000 cases. The city had reported 5,100 fresh cases on Tuesday.

The positivity rate jumped to 6.1 per cent on Wednesday from 4.93 per cent the day before, according to the bulletin.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said it seemed that the new cases ''could cross'' the last single-day spike record registered in November, given the pace of the spread of infection.

He, however, added that it is too early to speculate on that as of now, and the government's efforts are aimed at containing the incidence as effectively as possible. He also urged people to follow all safety norms.

Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases on November 11 and highest daily fatality count of 131 on November 19.

A total of 90,202 tests, including 52,477 RT-PCR tests and 37,724 rapid antigen tests, were conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

So far, over 6.59 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

Twenty more people died due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 11,133, the bulletin stated.

The number of active cases in Delhi rose to 19,455 from 17,332 the day before.

The number of people under home isolation increased to 10,048 on Wednesday from 8,871 on Tuesday, while the number of containment zones surged to 3,708 from 3,291 the day before.

