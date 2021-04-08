Left Menu

EU health ministers fail to agree common guidance on AstraZeneca shot

Ministers held an extraordinary virtual meeting just after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) changed its guidance on the vaccine as it found possible links with very rare cases of unusual blood clots with low blood platelet counts, although it said the vaccine's advantages still outweighed risks. Before the meeting, ministers were urged by Portugal, current president of the Council of the EU, to seek common ground on the use of the vaccine, a letter seen by Reuters showed.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 01:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 01:30 IST
EU health ministers fail to agree common guidance on AstraZeneca shot

European Union health ministers failed on Wednesday to agree a common guidance on the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, despite calls for coordination across member states to combat public hesitancy over taking the shot. Ministers held an extraordinary virtual meeting just after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) changed its guidance on the vaccine as it found possible links with very rare cases of unusual blood clots with low blood platelet counts, although it said the vaccine's advantages still outweighed risks.

Before the meeting, ministers were urged by Portugal, current president of the Council of the EU, to seek common ground on the use of the vaccine, a letter seen by Reuters showed. But ministers agreed no common position at the meeting and maintained different guidance.

An EU official said talks will continue in coming meetings. "We expect this announcement (from EMA) will have a direct and immediate impact not only on our national vaccination plans, but also in our citizens' trust in vaccines against COVID-19," Portugal warned in its letter to the ministers on Tuesday.

The EU is grappling with a slow vaccine rollout caused by supply problems and by repeated changes in the use of the AstraZeneca shot, which have increased vaccine hesitancy. "Harmonization at an EU level will be essential to stop the spread of misinformation," the letter added.

"It is essential that we follow a coordinated European approach. An approach which does not confuse citizens, and that does not fuel vaccine hesitancy," EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides told ministers at the meeting, according to her speaking points. DIFFERENT AGE LIMITS

But EU countries are recommending different age limits for the use of the vaccine, even though EMA recommended none because of a lack of data warranting them. Germany has limited the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 60 and high-priority groups, and the country's vaccine commission recommended that people under 60 who have had a first shot should receive a different product for their second dose.

France and Belgium said the vaccine should only be given to people aged 55 and over. In Finland it is given only to people aged 65 and over.

Other EU countries have currently no limits on the vaccine. At the start of the vaccine roll-out in late January, Germany and France recommended that the AstraZeneca vaccine should be given only to people under 65, and Italy and Spain initially advised it only for the under-55s because they deemed the trial data for elderly people to be insufficient.

The vaccine was also suspended for a short while in March in several EU countries after first cases of blood clotting emerged, despite a lack of causal connection to the jab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil detects first case of South African variant, grave shortage looms as death toll soars

Brazil has recorded its first confirmed case of the highly contagious coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa, a fresh danger sign for a country already ravaged by the worlds worst daily death toll and scrambling to make space for bu...

Syrian air defences confront Israeli attack over Damascus -SANA

Israel attacked targets near Damascus on Thursday and Syrias air defences shot down a number of rockets over southern districts of the capital, Syrian state media reported.SANA news agency quoted a military source saying the attacks wounded...

COVID-19 prevalence in England dropped in March, but decline flattening off -study

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England dropped steeply in March, a closely watched survey said on Thursday, but in a note of caution it also showed that the drop in infections had slowed. The REACT study, run by Imperial College L...

UK launches welcome package for resettling Hong Kongers

Britain has pledged 43 million pounds 59 million to help people arriving from Hong Kong find jobs, houses and schools under an initiative allowing millions to resettle after Chinas imposition of new security laws in the former British colon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021