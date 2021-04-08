Indonesia says arrival of 30 mln AstraZeneca vaccine doses delayed to 2022

Indonesia says arrival of 30 mln AstraZeneca vaccine doses delayed to 2022Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 08-04-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 09:13 IST
Indonesia's health minister said on Thursday that the country would receive 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine via a bilateral deal in 2021, instead of the 50 million doses that had been initially agreed.
The remaining 30 million doses will be shipped in 2022, minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a parliamentary hearing.
Indonesia is also slated to receive 54 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in phases via the COVAX global-vaccine alliance scheme, though Budi said Indian export restrictions would delay shipments in April.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVAX
- AstraZeneca
- Indonesia
- Budi Gunadi
- Indian
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Big boost in U.S. COVID-19 shots; AstraZeneca to publish full trial results and more
France says AstraZeneca not honouring COVID-19 jabs deal is unacceptable
'Nothing worse than COVID' - Spaniards line up as AstraZeneca shots resume
AstraZeneca jabs found in Italy should go to EU, German govt source says
AstraZeneca jabs in Italy plant bound for Belgium - Italian official