Left Menu

Indonesia says arrival of 30 mln AstraZeneca vaccine doses delayed to 2022

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 08-04-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 09:13 IST
Indonesia says arrival of 30 mln AstraZeneca vaccine doses delayed to 2022

Indonesia's health minister said on Thursday that the country would receive 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine via a bilateral deal in 2021, instead of the 50 million doses that had been initially agreed.

The remaining 30 million doses will be shipped in 2022, minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a parliamentary hearing.

Indonesia is also slated to receive 54 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in phases via the COVAX global-vaccine alliance scheme, though Budi said Indian export restrictions would delay shipments in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan, UAE to collaborate on hydrogen technology, supply chain

Japan and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday agreed to work together on technology to produce hydrogen and create an international supply chain, Japans industry ministry said. The collaboration, marked by a memorandum of cooperation betwe...

Messaging platform Gupshup joins unicorn club after $100 mln funding

Gupshup on Thursday said it had raised 100 million from investment firm Tiger Global Management, valuing the messaging services provider at 1.4 billion.The company, which had its last funding round about a decade ago, said it saw greater in...

Reached out to engineering institutions on textile machinery needs of industry: Irani

The textiles ministry has reached out to all engineering institutions to apprise them about the textile machinery needs of the domestic industry, Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Thursday.The minister said they have also informed the ins...

U.S. interior secretary looks to restore Utah monuments slashed by Trump

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will kick off a two-day visit to Utah on Thursday where she will meet with tribes and political officials to discuss the potential restoration of two national monuments that were slashed in size by former...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021