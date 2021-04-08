Left Menu

India reports record 126,789 new COVID-19 cases

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 11:24 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

India reported a record-high 126,789 new COVID-19 cases, health ministry data showed on Thursday, with much of the country struggling to contain a second surge in coronavirus infections.

Deaths rose by 685, taking the tally to 166,862, the data showed. India's overall caseload reached 12.9 million, the third-most affected globally, behind the United States and Brazil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

