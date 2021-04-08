Left Menu

U.S. allotting 85% less J&J vaccines to states next week, data shows

However, the Baltimore facility has not yet been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and a federal health official told Reuters last week that none of the vaccine doses from the plant have been used in vaccination efforts so far. J&J has reiterated that it expected to deliver 100 million doses to the government by the end of May. According to the CDC data, California is the main recipient of the J&J vaccine, followed by Texas and Florida.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 12:05 IST
U.S. allotting 85% less J&J vaccines to states next week, data shows
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. government will allot nearly 85% less Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to states next week, data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed. Only 785,500 J&J doses will be allocated, compared to 4.95 million doses this week. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and J&J did not immediately respond to requests, made outside regular hours, for comment on the drop in numbers.

A New York Times report last week said that workers at an Emergent BioSolutions facility in Baltimore, which produced both AstraZeneca Plc and J&J doses, mixed up ingredients of the two vaccines, ruining 15 million J&J doses. However, the Baltimore facility has not yet been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and a federal health official told Reuters last week that none of the vaccine doses from the plant have been used in vaccination efforts so far.

J&J has reiterated that it expected to deliver 100 million doses to the government by the end of May. According to the CDC data, California is the main recipient of the J&J vaccine, followed by Texas and Florida. The vaccine allocation for California is down by about 88%, with the state set to receive only a maximum of 67,600 doses next week.

A California health official told Reuters that the number will be down further in the week starting April 18, with only 22,400 doses of the J&J vaccine allocated to the state. U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday moved up the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility target for all American adults to April 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Security beefed up ahead of VP's Jammu visit to address IIM convocation

Security has been beefed up in the winter capital Jammu ahead of the visit of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu who is scheduled to address the convocation of the Indian Institute of Management IIM here on Friday, officials said.Police and para...

Police fire shots to disperse anti-UN protest in eastern Congo

By Erikas Mwisi Kambale BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, April 8 Reuters - C ongolese police fired live rounds on Thursday to disperse protesters demanding the departure of the United Nations peacekeeping mission from the city of Beni, i...

Remote working not lights out for A-Pac office players: S&P

Office landlords and real estate investment trusts REITs in the Asia Pacific region are well placed to cope with secular changes being ushered in by Covid-19 pandemic, SP Global Ratings said in a report released on Thursday. The report titl...

Coal India records all-time high capex of Rs 13,115 cr in FY’21

Coal India on Thursday said its capital expenditure capex grew more than two-folds to hit an all-time high of Rs 13,115 crore in the just concluded fiscal.CILs original sanctioned capex budget was Rs 10,000 crore for FY21.Coal India Ltd CIL...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021