Hungary plans to have over 4 million people vaccinated by end of April

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 08-04-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 14:36 IST
Hungary plans to have over 4 million people vaccinated by end of April
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Hungary expects to have more than 4 million people vaccinated by the end of this month and to further ease lockdown measures in five or six days, when it has inoculated 3 million people against COVID-19, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

Gergely Gulyas also told a briefing that 2.6 million people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of Thursday. Hungary began a gradual reopening of shops and services on Wednesday after it inoculated 25% of its population of 10 million.

