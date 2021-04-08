Left Menu

Health officials step up efforts to bring down coronavirus cases in TN

With the heat and dust raised by the election rallies and poll day fever settling down, the Tamil Nadu Health department and civic officials have stepped up efforts to detect Covid cases with renewed vigour while sensitising people to opt for vaccination without fail.Health workers recommenced door-knocks to thermal scan the residents in addition to ascertaining if the people have taken the shots.We need some protection from the virus.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 14:53 IST
Health officials step up efforts to bring down coronavirus cases in TN

With the heat and dust raised by the election rallies and poll day fever settling down, the Tamil Nadu Health department and civic officials have stepped up efforts to detect Covid cases with renewed vigour while sensitising people to opt for vaccination without fail.

Health workers recommenced door-knocks to thermal scan the residents in addition to ascertaining if the people have taken the shots.

''We need some protection from the virus. So, vaccination is the best option now. Take the shots at the nearest health centre if you have not done so far,'' Naresh, a health worker, said.

Like him, several health workers in the metropolis are busy visiting the people and requesting them to get vaccinated at the earliest.

Meanwhile, a senior Health official said face mask compliance and stricter personal discipline were vital to prevent the virus spread.

With the elections over on April 6 there would not be any large scale gathering of people as seen during the run up to the polls.

He, however, advised people to watch out for symptoms and seek medical advice immediately if needed.

According to Dr T S Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health (DPH) and Family Welfare, cooperation of the community is essential to contain the spread of the pandemic.

''Health system approach is the need of the hour.

Complacency on the part of the citizens will see rise in cases again. So, vaccination is the best available tool as of now,'' he told P T I.

As to the challenges the department has been facing for over a year, he said it ''is keeping the team motivated for a year-long battle.'' ''We need to move on till a certain level of susceptible population develops immunity,'' he said.

According to well-known laparoscopic surgeon and founder of Lifeline Group of hospitals, Dr J S Rajkumar, patients all over the country want a vaccine that is hundred per cent safe, and hundred per cent protective against the virus.

India's vaccination production and distribution has catapulted it to a very high rank in terms of perception, all over the world, he said while stressing on the need for people to get inoculated.

India's great advantage was the hundred plus day lockdown which shifted the curve of COVID-19 patients to the right, permitting the available logistics of healthcare to tackle the situation, he said.

Meanwhile, Chennai Corporation health workers and even the staff at the Amma mini clinic, a pet initiative of Chief Minister K Palaniswami, appealed to the public to safeguard themselves through the vaccine shots.

After covering frontline workers, senior citizens and those abover 45 years with comorbidities, the Centre has now extended the vaccination coverage to all above 45 years.

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu logged 3,986 new coronavirus cases, pushing the case load to 9,11,110.PTI JSP SA SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Unruly passenger strips naked, misbehaves with crew onboard AirAsia flight

By Ashoke Raj AirAsia passengers on Tuesday witnessed an unprecedented incident on i5-722 Bengaluru to Delhi flight when an unruly passenger stripped naked onboard.A passenger who was onboard told ANI, Firstly, the unruly passenger started ...

Islamic preacher arrested in Bangladesh for making "anti-state speech"

A 27-year-old Bangaladeshi Islamic preacher has again been apprehended by the police, this time under the Digital Security Act DSA for allegedly making an anti-state speech and inciting disorder, according to media reports on Thursday.Rafiq...

Germany regulator sticks to age limit for AstraZeneca COVID shot

Germanys vaccine regulator said on Thursday it would stick to its guidance to limit the use of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine to those aged over 60.The European Unions drug regulator on Wednesday left it up to individual countries on how to ...

Bheki Cele welcomes deployment of 200 police officers to W Cape

Police Minister General Bheki Cele has welcomed the deployment of 200 police officers to the Western Cape as force multipliers in violence-laden hotspots across Cape Town.The officers were seconded from the national South African Police Ser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021