56 deaths, 3,119 fresh virus cases in Punjab

Among the fresh deaths, 12 were reported from Hoshiarpur, eight in Jalandhar, seven in Amritsar and six in Patiala, according to the bulletin.A total of 2,480 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 2,29,367, the bulletin said.There are 24 critical patients who are on ventilator while 386 are on oxygen support.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 21:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Fifty-six more people succumbed to coronavirus in Punjab on Thursday as 3,119 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 2,63,090, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, the infection has killed 7,334 in the state. The number of active cases also rose from 25,855 to 26,389. Mohali on Thursday recorded the maximum 456 cases, followed by 425 in Ludhiana, 419 in Jalandhar, 354 in Patiala and 317 in Amritsar. Among the fresh deaths, 12 were reported from Hoshiarpur, eight in Jalandhar, seven in Amritsar and six in Patiala, according to the bulletin.

A total of 2,480 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 2,29,367, the bulletin said.

There are 24 critical patients who are on ventilator while 386 are on oxygen support. A total of 62,35,386 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 324 cases of infection, taking the tally to 29,521 in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

The death of a 70-year-old man took the toll to 389, according to a medical bulletin. The number of active cases stood at 3,115.

A total of 329 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 26,017. A total of 3,31,288 samples have been taken for testing so far, of which 3,00,725 tested negative while reports of 103 samples are awaited, the bulletin added.

