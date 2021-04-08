Left Menu

Gujarat conducting over 1 lakh COVID-19 tests a day: Rupani

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-04-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 23:21 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Gujarat is focusing on the strategy of ''testing, tracking and treatment'' to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the state and examining more than one lakh samples every day, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Thursday.

He made the remark while speaking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference meeting with chief ministers to discuss the COVID-19 situation in states/UTs and progress of the vaccination drive.

Rupani informed the meeting about various initiatives by the government to curb the coronavirus transmission, an official release said.

As a part of the government's ''testing, tracking and treatment strategy'', over 1 lakh COVID-19 tests are being conducted every day in Gujarat, which include 40,000 RT-PCR tests, said the release, quoting Rupani.

He added that his government plans to increase the RT-PCR test count to up to 60,000 in the coming days.

In just one week, 10,000 new beds were added in both government as well as private hospitals for the treatment of coronavirus patients, Rupani said.

Of these, 1,500 are attached with oxygen supply, while 1,000 are ICU beds, Rupani told the PM, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

