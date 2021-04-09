Several areas declared 'micro containment zones' in Jammu

Jammu District Magistrate Anshul Garg on Thursday declared several areas as micro-containment zones to contain the soaring coronavirus cases.

The area in and around Government Gandhi Memorial, Science College, Canal Road, falling under the Nowabad police station, and area in and around Sanskrit University, Kanger Morh, Bhalwal, falling under the Gharota police station, were declared as micro-containment zones, an official said.

This followed the detection of COVID-19 cases in the educational institutes during a sampling drive.

Quoting an order issued by the district magistrate, the spokesperson said these areas would be under strict lockdown and tight perimeter control, except for essential needs.

''There shall be no movement, whatsoever, in and out of the micro-containment zones,'' the spokesperson said.

He said it would be mandatory for the persons residing in designated containment zones to get themselves tested and any refusal in this regard would invite action, including filing of an FIR under the Disaster Management Act.

''The magistrate and the SHO of the area shall ensure that 100 per cent sampling and testing is done,'' the spokesperson said.

He said the Jammu chief medical officer would ensure deployment of sufficient teams for sampling and surveillance of the designated zone.

He would ensure contact tracing of positive cases and their testing as per the SOP, the spokesperson said, adding that the district control room would monitor strict home and medical isolation of all positive cases reported from the zones twice on daily basis.

''Any violation of this order shall invite punitive action under section 188 of Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005,'' the order said. PTI TAS HMB

