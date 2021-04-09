Left Menu

Germany needs nationwide measures to break COVID wave - health minister

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-04-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 13:48 IST
Germany needs nationwide measures to break COVID wave - health minister
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

German needs to implement nationwide measures to break the current wave of coronavirus infections as quickly as possible, its health minister said on Friday. "We need a lockdown," Jens Spahn told journalists in a news conference, adding that nighttime curfews may be necessary to further reduce social contacts.

He said that there were currently nearly 4,500 patients in intensive care in Germany, adding: "If this continues, it will be too much for our health system."

