Paris hospitals brace for COVID-19 third wave peak around April 20

Paris hospitals brace for COVID-19 third wave peak around April 20Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-04-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 16:31 IST
The current third wave of the COVID-19 virus entrenching France should reach its peak around April 20, according to forecasts established by the Paris hospitals group AP-HP seen on Friday by Reuters.
Those forecasts also estimated there would be just under 2,000 COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units in the Paris region around that peak.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)