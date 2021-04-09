Left Menu

Sweden registers 7,772 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths on Friday

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 09-04-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 17:34 IST
Sweden registers 7,772 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths on Friday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 7,772 new coronavirus cases on Friday, health agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 26 new deaths, taking the total to 13,621. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Sweden's death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbors' but lower than in most European countries that opted for lockdowns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Fresh restrictions imposed in Maha may impact festive season auto sales: Icra

The fresh restrictions imposed in Maharashtra to contain the second wave of COVID-19 are likely to impact the festive season auto sales, as Navaratri and Gudi Padwa are falling in April, according to rating agency Icra.These two festivals a...

Nepal foreign minister discusses vaccine supply with Jaishankar

Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali held a telephone conversation with External Affairs Minister EAM S Jaishankar on Friday and discussed cooperation to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nepal Ministry said that both the leaders exchanged...

Sudhanshu Saria accuses Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji of plagiarising his film's poster

National Award winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria has alleged that producer Ekta Kapoors streaming platform ALTBalaji has plagiarised the poster of his film Loev for its new show His Storyy. The show, backed by Ding Entertainment, is schedul...

Exports from Indore SEZ jump 24.5 pc to Rs 11,944 cr in 2020-21

Soaring demand, especially of medicine, amid the global coronavirus outbreak pushed up the exports from the Indore Special Economic Zone SEZ by around 24.5 per cent to nearly Rs 11,944 crore in 2020-21, a commerce ministry official said.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021