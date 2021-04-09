Hungary to help Slovakia examine Sputnik V vaccine shipments

Hungary to help Slovakia examine Sputnik V vaccine shipmentsReuters | Budapest | Updated: 09-04-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 18:18 IST
Hungary's drug regulator will help Slovakia examine batches of Russian Sputnik V vaccines that Slovakia had received, Slovak Finance Minister Igor Matovic said on Friday after meeting Hungary's foreign minister in Budapest.
Hungary has imported hundreds of thousands of the Russian COVID-19 shots which helped accelerate its vaccination campaign. Russia told Slovakia on Thursday to return hundreds of thousands of doses of the vaccine, citing contract violations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
