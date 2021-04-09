No data to recommend French 'mix and match' COVID-19 shot policy - WHO

There is no data available at the moment to recommend other countries follow France's decision to "mix and match" different COVID-19 vaccines, the World Health Organization's regulation director Rogerio Gaspar told a briefing on Friday.

France's top health advisory body in charge of COVID-19 vaccines recommended on Friday that recipients of a first dose of the AstraZeneca shot who are under 55 should receive a second dose with a so-called messenger RNA vaccine. (Writing by Andrew Heavens; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

