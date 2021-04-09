Putin accuses Ukraine of 'dangerous provocative actions' in call with Erdogan

Putin accuses Ukraine of 'dangerous provocative actions' in call with ErdoganReuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-04-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 20:04 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of "dangerous provocative actions" in its eastern Donbass region in a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said on Friday.
The two leaders also discussed possible joint production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
