Fifty-six more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Friday as the state reported its highest daily spike of 3,459 cases, pushing its infection count to 2,66,494, according to a medical bulletin.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-04-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 21:07 IST
56 deaths, 3,459 fresh coronavirus cases in Punjab

Fifty-six more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Friday as the state reported its highest daily spike of 3,459 cases, pushing its infection count to 2,66,494, according to a medical bulletin. The state had reported 3,187 infections on April 1. So far, the disease has killed 7,390 people in the state.

The number of active cases jumped from 26,389 on Thursday to 27,219 on Friday. Mohali reported the maximum 629 cases, followed by 502 in Jalandhar, 438 in Ludhiana, 329 in Amritsar and 245 in Patiala. Nine people died in Amritsar, six each in Hoshiarpur and Patiala and four each in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Mohali.

A total of 2,518 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 2,31,885, the bulletin said.

There are 43 critical patients who are on ventilator while 406 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 62,70,878 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state. Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported four deaths and 422 infections, its highest single-day spike this year, which pushed the infection tally to 29,943 in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

On April 4, the city had seen 341 cases. Till now, the infection has claimed 393 lives in the state, according to a medical bulletin. The number of active cases stood at 3,213.

A total of 320 patients were discharged, taking the number of cured persons to 26,337, as per the bulletin. A total of 3,34,548 samples have been taken for testing so far, of which 3,03,559 tested negative while reports of 105 samples are awaited, the bulletin said.

