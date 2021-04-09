Left Menu

Tunisia to review curfew after president, UGTT union speak out before Ramadan

The intervention of President Kais Saied and the UGTT union followed a gathering of hundreds of workers in the city of Sousse who said they would keep shops and cafes open, and after protests in el-Kef, Monastir and Mahdia. Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi's government announced the tougher health restrictions on Wednesday to combat a surge in new cases, bringing the nightly curfew forward to 7pm from 10pm and barring public gatherings and markets.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 21:45 IST
Tunisia to review curfew after president, UGTT union speak out before Ramadan
"The measures will be subject to study after the request of the president, who called for a review of the nightly curfew," Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi said. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Tunisia's government will review the 7 pm curfew it has brought in to slow COVID-19 infections, after the president and a powerful labour union said on Friday it would hit shops, cafes and restaurants in the month of Ramadan that starts next week.

"The measures will be subject to study after the request of the president, who called for a review of the nightly curfew," Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi said. The intervention of President Kais Saied and the UGTT union followed a gathering of hundreds of workers in the city of Sousse who said they would keep shops and cafes open, and after protests in el-Kef, Monastir and Mahdia.

Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi's government announced the tougher health restrictions on Wednesday to combat a surge in new cases, bringing the nightly curfew forward to 7 pm from 10 pm and barring public gatherings and markets. Mechichi is expected to hold a meeting on Saturday with governors representing all parts of the country to review the nightly curfew.

So far in Tunisia, 9,136 people have died from COVID-19. The country's intensive care units are nearly full, while it has only slowly been rolling out a national vaccination campaign. During Islam's holy month of Ramadan, Muslims fast by day and traditionally gather with friends or family in the evenings, frequenting street markets and eating out.

A cafe owners' syndicate linked to another union, UTICA, said the curfew would leave 400,000 workers without jobs during Ramadan. The government has said it will give $70 each to thousands of workers in a bid to avoid social unrest of the kind that broke out across the country in January.

Tunisia faces an unprecedented financial crisis, with a budgeted fiscal deficit of 11% this year adding to its already large public debt as political infighting complicates work on a reform programme aimed at reassuring foreign lenders. "There is a scientific side. But there is also a social and economic side... the night-time curfew should be reviewed," President Saied told Mechichi.

Noureddine Taboubi, head of the UGTT union which has a million members, said the decision would hit the vulnerable and should be reviewed. ($1 = 2.7655 Tunisian dinars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: 6 held in NCB raids, LSD, marijuana, mephedrone seized

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB apprehended six persons in three operations and seized 123 blots of LSD, 30 grams of curated marijuana, also known as buds in street lingo, as well as mephedrone and hashish in small quantities, an official ...

EC flags instances of star campaigners, leaders not wearing masks while campaigning

Amid rising coronavirus cases, the Election Commission on Friday flagged instances of star campaigners and political leaders not wearing masks while campaigning, and asked them to follow in all seriousness the guidelines on COVID-appropriat...

Amazon.com warehouse workers vote to reject forming union in Alabama

Amazon.com warehouse workers in Alabama voted against forming a union by a more than 2-to-1 margin in a major win for the retailer, but the union hoping to reignite the U.S. labor movement said on Friday it would challenge the results, citi...

Google confirms Pixel 5a 5G will be available later this year

Refuting the rumours that Google has cancelled Pixel 5a, the successor to mid-range Pixel 4a, due to global chip shortage, the company on Friday said that the smartphone will be available later this year.In a statement to Android Police, Go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021