COVAX aims to deliver one-third of a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in H1 - GAVI

The COVAX vaccine sharing facility aims to deliver one-third of a billion COVID-19 doses by mid-year, Seth Berkley, CEO of the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Friday. The programme has delivered nearly 38.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 102 countries across six continents, six weeks after it began to roll out supplies, GAVI said in a statement on Thursday.

World Trade Organization (WTO) director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, speaking at the same World Bank forum, said that developing countries that export commodities have faced plummeting prices and tourism has collapsed in the pandemic. The world needs a financing framework to deal with preparedness and response in emergencies, and must keep supply chains open to better safeguard economic systems, she said.

