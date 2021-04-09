Kashmir blessed with several medicinal herbs: Rijiju

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Kiren Rijiju on Friday said Kashmir is blessed with natural vegetation which includes different varieties of medicinal herbs that are helpful in curing various diseases.

Rijiju was speaking during his visit to the Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine here.

During his visit, the Union minister reviewed the institute's functioning, as well as physical infrastructure and testing laboratories. He witnessed different types of Unani treatments, including cupping with and without scarification, Inkibab (application of steam) and Dalk (massage) being administered to patients.

Rijiju also took a round of all testing and research labs, including biochemistry, radiology, photochemistry and histology. He appreciated the research work being carried out at the institute.

Rijiju said he is pleased to visit the institute and see the treatment being given to ailing patients.

Kashmir is blessed with natural vegetation which includes different varieties of medicinal herbs that are helpful in curing different ailments and diseases, he said.

''Every disease has a specific treatment and can be cured by Unani, Ayurveda or psychological treatment,'' he added.

Referring to the history of the application of Unani medicine here, Rijiju said Kashmir adopted Unani medicine long ago.

The minister also interacted with patients at the institute and inquired about their well-being and recovery. The patients apprised him of the facilities available for them at the institute and the quality of treatment provided.

Rijiju assured the institute's administration of all necessary support from the government for its further development and promotion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)