Kashmir blessed with several medicinal herbs: Rijiju
He witnessed different types of Unani treatments, including cupping with and without scarification, Inkibab application of steam and Dalk massage being administered to patients.Rijiju also took a round of all testing and research labs, including biochemistry, radiology, photochemistry and histology.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-04-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 23:59 IST
Union Minister of State for AYUSH Kiren Rijiju on Friday said Kashmir is blessed with natural vegetation which includes different varieties of medicinal herbs that are helpful in curing various diseases.
Rijiju was speaking during his visit to the Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine here.
During his visit, the Union minister reviewed the institute's functioning, as well as physical infrastructure and testing laboratories. He witnessed different types of Unani treatments, including cupping with and without scarification, Inkibab (application of steam) and Dalk (massage) being administered to patients.
Rijiju also took a round of all testing and research labs, including biochemistry, radiology, photochemistry and histology. He appreciated the research work being carried out at the institute.
Rijiju said he is pleased to visit the institute and see the treatment being given to ailing patients.
Kashmir is blessed with natural vegetation which includes different varieties of medicinal herbs that are helpful in curing different ailments and diseases, he said.
''Every disease has a specific treatment and can be cured by Unani, Ayurveda or psychological treatment,'' he added.
Referring to the history of the application of Unani medicine here, Rijiju said Kashmir adopted Unani medicine long ago.
The minister also interacted with patients at the institute and inquired about their well-being and recovery. The patients apprised him of the facilities available for them at the institute and the quality of treatment provided.
Rijiju assured the institute's administration of all necessary support from the government for its further development and promotion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dalk
- Unani
- Kashmir
- Regional Research Institute
- Inkibab
ALSO READ
China unanimously approves contentious proposal to overhaul Hong Kong's electoral system
Battle of legacy: First Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu sans Jayalalitha, Karunanidhi
Tamil Nadu goes to polls today, for the first time sans 'Amma' Jayalalitha, Karunanidhi
Karunanidhi's burial: TN CM junks DMK chief Stalin's charges
RedHill Biopharma's Phase 2/3 COVID-19 Study of Opaganib Passes Fourth DSMB Review with Unanimous Recommendation to Continue