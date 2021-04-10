Brazil registers 3,693 COVID-19 deaths on Friday

Brazil registers 3,693 COVID-19 deaths on FridayReuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 10-04-2021 03:23 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 03:18 IST
Brazil registered 3,693 COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 93,317 additional cases, according to data released by the Health Ministry.
The South American country has now registered 348,718 total coronavirus deaths and 13,373,174 total confirmed cases.
